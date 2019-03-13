It’s time for your Celebrity Tea…

Colton Underwood got the girl at the end of his wild and unpredictable season of “The Bachelor,”…

He rejected all of the remaining contestants and chased after a girl who’d rejected him last week on the show.

But it all worked out in the end, as Cassie Randolph and Colton were all smiles during their appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” shortly after the show’s finale.

Because they didn’t get the Neil Lane ring that most finalists get, Jimmy presented them with one as a gift, and it is a gorgeous piece of jewelry.





He’s probably the handsomest player to ever grace a soccer pitch…

So it was understandable how upset David Beckham got at the unveiling of his hideous statue on Monday all part of a genius prank by James Corden.

David starts to panic, and get extremely agitated, but James kept him on the hook until the forklift driver arrived to take the statue to it’s permanent home…then dropped and shattered it.

It’s not until Corden comes running out to inquire into the crash that Beckham finally realizes he’s been had, breaking into a defeated smile and hugging the bestie who bested him.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are still basking in the glow of their recent engagement … and the happy couple is taking their celebration to the friendly skies.

J Lo and A Rod boarded a private jet together last night, and it’s decked out with tons of cute mementos for their engagement.

J Lo is clearly a big fan of the arrangements … including powdered donuts crowned with images of diamonds, silver balloons that say “congrats,” and a bottle of champagne on ice next to a chalkboard sign commemorating their engagement date.

Nice touch!

