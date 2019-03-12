It’s time for your Celebrity Tea…

Conor McGregor has been arrested again …

This time for allegedly smashing the phone of a fan outside the Fontainebleau Hotel in Miami Beach.





According to the police report, at around 5 am Monday, the owner of the phone was walking out of the hotel at the same time as Conor and as the fan attempted to take a photo, Conor slapped the victim’s phone out of his hand, causing it to fall to the ground.

McGregor then allegedly stomped on the phone several times, damaging it, then walked away with it.

The incident was captured on surveillance video.

He’s been booked for robbery/strongarm and criminal mischief over $1,000.

He bonded out last night.

Whatever happens in this case, Conor has clearly dodged a bullet by days as he just completed his probation in the dolly attack case.

Jussie Smollett’s case could cost him way more than just his gig on “Empire” …

Many on the show fear his situation could bring the whole show down in the process.

Production sources say anxiety is high among the “Empire” cast and crew, because FOX has yet to renew the show for a sixth season.

People who’ve been working on the show for years are griping they should’ve heard the news one way or another by now, and expected to get word on the fate of the show around 2 weeks ago.

For the record, FOX has typically renewed the show in January … 5 months ahead of the season finale.

Folks involved in the production feel like Jussie and his case will be a big factor in how things shake out.

R. Kelly has a bizarre reason for going on national TV to address the sexual abuse allegations against him …

His “spirit” wanted him to speak his truth.

Sources close to the singer say R. Kelly sat down with Gayle King because he is in constant touch with his “spirit” and tends to listen to it more than the people around him.

He also said he felt he owed it to himself and his fans to break his silence and tell his side.

Of course, Kelly quickly went off the rails in the CBS interview…I’m guessing his spirit didn’t tell him to do all that.

YBN Almighty Jay got beat up and his chain snatched in a New York City street fight and, unfortunately for him, there’s video of the whole beatdown.





The brawl erupted outside a Saks store, of all places …

The 19-year-old rapper was shopping with his pals when another up-and-coming young rapper, named Lil T-Jay, walked in with his squad.

Witnesses say both sides started squawking, and then it got physical.

The fight spilled out into the street and, at first, it looked like Almighty Jay’s side was holding their own.

Later, though … Jay got separated from his homies and you see him getting kicked hard in the head by at least 2 guys.

Witnesses say the guys who jumped him made off with Jay’s wallet, his YBN chain …and his shoes.

If it seems like R. Kelly is on the verge of coming unhinged that’s because he is — and his music might be the only thing standing between him and a full mental breakdown.

Sources close to the embattled singer say Kelly has been focusing on producing new music, as he sees the writing process as a form of therapy, but maybe more importantly for him at this point … it’s a distraction from his mounting legal battles.

As you know, R. Kelly was released Saturday from Cook County jail after finally coughing up his unpaid child support.

Actually, he didn’t even pay … he says a “benefactor” covered the tab.

BTW, the new content isn’t for public consumption — he doesn’t have any plans to release the music.

Besides, he doesn’t have a distributor since his longtime label Sony/RCA recently removed him from their roster.

Jussie Smollett wrote that $3,500 check to the Osundairo brothers to pay for a training program — something the brothers themselves now confirm, which essentially negates one of the strongest statements Chicago PD made about the case.

“So they were paid $3500 for personal training. You’re not disputing that..they were paid for the training.”

“Yes.”

“Not paid to stage the attack.”

“Um, you know, it would be such an easy narrative to just say it that way, but it’s unfortunately a very complicated relationship for them.”

Gloria Schmidt, spoke out on their behalf Monday on ‘GMA,’ confirming that the check was compensation for a training and nutrition program designed to get Jussie in shape for a music video shoot.

Remember, this also comes on the heels of a grand jury handing up a 16-count indictment against Jussie — where it appears they nailed the actor for each allegedly false statement he made during 2 police interviews.

While George R.R. Martin’s epic “A Song of Ice and Fire” novel series first began back in 1996 with the release of “A Game of Thrones”, even he still doesn’t know how it ends, as he’s still writing the final two novels in the series.





Martin said he’s largely in the dark about the series finale, as he’s been so busy with writing the books that he hasn’t had the opportunity to read the show’s scripts or visit the set.

Additionally, Martin said he turned down the opportunity to make a cameo appearance in the final season, as he felt he could not afford to take the time to stop his writing to visit Belfast for the shoot.

Game of Thrones’ assuredly epic eighth and final season will premiere on HBO on Sunday, April 14th.

Demi Lovato loves to train jiu-jitsu.

In fact, she picked up a blue belt at Jay Glazer’s Unbreakable gym in Los Angeles… but as it turns out, she is not limited in her martial arts skills.

Hey! Ring the bell, ring the bell, ring the bell! Demi knocked my tooth out!

During a recent training session with Glazer, Lovato apparently knocked out his front tooth.

The news comes after Demi Lovato reportedly broke up with her fashion designer boyfriend Henry Levy after a four-month relationship, so perhaps she had some pent up aggression.

So fellas, if you want a shot with Demi, be prepared for what could come.

Jennifer Lopez and longtime boyfriend Alex Rodriguez announced this weekend that they’re engaged.

Now one of Alex’s old friends is snitching on him, claiming that A Rod is cheating on J Lo.

Jose Canseco, a lifelong friend to A Rod and a legendary baseball player also, went on Twitter Sunday and spilled the alleged tea.

Canceso blasted Rodriguez, in a series of tweets, claiming his ex-wife, Jessica Canseco, had caught the eye of Lopez’s future husband…

And that he was even present one day when A Rod called her.

Neither Alex or Jennifer have responded to his allegations.

