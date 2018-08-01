Celebrating Nearly 60 Years of AG Days in Mt. Carmel

The AG Days first started in 1961 in Mt. Carmel, and the event has been celebrated by locals each year since.

We visited the event this morning to look at some of the foods and activates that people can enjoy when they attend, as well as getting some of the workers opinions on the best booths to visit.

Families can enjoy a wide variety of rides, traditional AG Days foods, and a lemon shakeup that seems to be a local favorite.

AG Days in Mt. Carmel will run for four days, August 1st-August 4th.

Click here for a full list of events at this years AG Days.





















