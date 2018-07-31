44News | Evansville, IN

Celebrating National Uncommon Instrument Day

July 31st, 2018

In honor of National Uncommon Instrument Day, we took a look at some lesser known instruments and learned how to play them.

Owensboro Music Center offers a variety of traditional and more obscure instruments for players to get their hands on.

We took a look at the ukulele, cajon, and the dulcimer, all of which are instruments that fly under the radar for a lot of people.

