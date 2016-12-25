Celebrating A Milestone Birthday On Christmas

Imagine having to share your birthday with your entire family. That is the reality for thousands of children who are born on Christmas.

One Christmas baby celebrated a special birthday turning 21 this year and she did so with her entire family. Hannah Kenoyer is one of 10 children, now all grown they still gather together on Hannah’s birthday to celebrate.

Katherine Colson is Hannah’s mother, she had eight boys before receiving her Christmas daughter, “The doctor said it was a girl and I said, “‘Are you sure?”‘ Colson says her eight boys were so excited to finally get a little sister.

Hannah tells 44News having a Christmas birthday is not as big of a bummer as some make it out to be, “When I was younger I didn’t like it as much, even when I did get double gifts. But then as I got older, especially now, being in college, I realized that I get to come home and be with my family for my birthday and a lot of my friends don’t get that same luxury.”

Kenoyer says she has never kept track of who has gifted her what over the years. She really captures the true meaning of Christmas which is being with the people we love most and simply celebrating.

