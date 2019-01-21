Home Indiana Evansville Celebrating the Life and Legacy of Martin Luther King, Jr. January 21st, 2019 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Indiana

Every year the University of Evansville celebrates Martin Luther King Jr. Day with a day-long series of events.

This year the celebration started at noon with a re-enactment of the 1963 Civil Rights March in Washington, D.C.

The symbolic march was followed by students and community members handing out care bags to area foster children.

All the events honor Dr. King’s legacy and encourage participants to reflect on how they can make a difference in their community and their world.

Student Aaron Cochran says, “Today young people sometimes is scared about what they can do and don’t think they can really do whatever career whatever dreams they have and I know MLK really focused on recent things like that but I think we can really carry that to everyday life understanding that if you follow your dreams and really believe in what you’re doing then you can be successful.”

This year’s theme for UE’s MLK Day was a Labor of Love.

