Celebrating A Century Of Life, 100 Years Young

Juanita Hyatt who lives in New Harmony is turning 100 years old but don’t let her age fool you she is an independent woman. At 100 years young, Juanita still lives on her own. She drives all over town, running her own errands, she still cooks and cleans and is self-sufficient.

Since 1917, Juanita has lived through 18 different presidents, two world wars and says she has seen it all. Hyatt says she eats a well balanced diet and stays away from soda!

Her secret is simple, she says be kind, “Try to be polite to everyone, now, I know you cannot always do that but it’s good to be kind…and don’t hold grudges, you will…but you shouldn’t.”

Hyatt’s 100th birthday is Tuesday, January 31st! She had one wish for her 100th birthday and that was 100 red roses. Happy 100th Birthday Juanita!

