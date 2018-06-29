Celebrate Say’s Firefly!

Did you know that the “Say’s Firefly”

Is now Indiana’s state insect?

Or that it was named after Hoosier scientist Thomas Say?

Even if you do, I bet you don’t know that there’s a party coming up to celebrate these insects…

But first, a little background:

-2nd graders from West Lafayette teamed up with Purdue engineering students to run a ZGGE (Zero-Gravity Glow Experiment) firefly spaceflight experiment launched from West Texas in Dec 2017. The experiment was to learn whether or not Say’s Firefly glows in space.

(check out the video here.

-The 2nd graders also testified (multiple times) before House and Senate committees of the Indiana General Assembly)

And now to the party, it kicks off this next Monday, July second, at Thralls Opera House in Historic New Harmony.





From 5-9pm, hop on a golf cart shuttles to firefly stations for glow yoga, firefly craft beer, official firefly post-marks, lightning bug viewing and more!

This event promises to be fun for the whole family.

And it’s FREE!

Here’s to having a state insect and a state insect party!

Find all the details here.

