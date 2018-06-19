Celebrate Pride Month With Worship, 80’s Themed Yoga

Whether you’re looking for a LGBTQ-friendly worship service or ready to stretch it out with 80’s themed power yoga, there are two fun local events rounding out Pride Month in Evansville. Both events benefit the Tri-State Alliance Youth Group, which serves LGBTQ middle and high school students in our area.

The LGBTQ Pride Worship Service will be Thursday, June 21 at Fresh Air Community Faith. The church is located at 200 S. Boeke Road in Evansville. A reception will be held at 6 p.m. before the worship service starts at 6:30 p.m. A collection will be taken to benefit the TSA Youth Group and individuals can bring soft drinks for the youth group.

Evansville Power Yoga will host two 80’s blacklight themed yoga sessions in celebration of Pride Month. The sessions will be held at 6 p.m. on June 28 and June 29 at its facility located at 4814 Tippecanoe Drive in Evansville. Donations benefit the TSA Youth Group.

Dedra Davis, president of Fresh Air Community of Faith, and Mark Goltiao, owner of Evansville Power Yoga, joined 44News Anchor Kayla Moody on 44News This Morning to talk about the upcoming events. Check out the below interview for more information or visit TSAGL.org.

Comments

comments