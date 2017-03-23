Celebrate March Madness with Fazoli’s

44News This Morning goes Inside the Community with Fazoli’s to kickoff March Madness Sweet 16.

Fazoli’s says it has several “hassle – free options” to help plan the perfect March Madness celebration.

There are several catering options or you can make Chocolate Cherry Bread Pudding.

Chocolate Cherry Bread Pudding Recipe:

8 Fazoli’s Breadsticks (baked without garlic butter sauce)

1 Stick salted butter

1 cup dried cherries

2 cups chocolate milk

1 cup heavy cream

1/2 cup granulated sugar

2 tsp rum extract

3 large eggs

Cinnamon

Preheat oven to 375 degrees

Lightly grease a 9x13x2 inch pan with PAM or other oil based cooking spray.

Cut breadsticks into 1/2 wide pieces and place them evenly on the bottom of the pan.

Melt 1 stick of salted butter and drizzle evenly over the breadsticks.

Add the dried cherries evenly over the top of the breadsticks.

In a separate bowl, add the chocolate milk, heavy cream, granulated sugar, rum extract and the eggs.

Mix until uniform.

Drizzle mixture over the breadsticks making sure all the bread is covered.

All the pan to sit for 10 minutes so the liquid is soaked in by the bread.

Bake at 375-F for 30 to 40 minutes or until the top begins to turn golden brown.

Allow the pan to sit for five minutes and cool.

This also allows the pudding to set up.

Using a shaker, add cinnamon evenly on the top.

