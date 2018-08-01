Celebrate German Heritage at VolksFest

Two of the Tri-States biggest German heritage festivals kick off Thursday. VolksFest begins at 11 a.m. at Germania Maennerchor on North Fulton Avenue in Evansville.

Lunch will be served once doors open and the fun continues through midnight each day. The three-day festival celebrates German Heritage and features German staples like brats, beer and of course the kraut balls.

VolksFest runs through Saturday, August 4th.

Two pieces of identification will be needed. Attendees will need to be 21 to enter.

