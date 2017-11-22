Celebrate Beer Friday!

Tin Man Brewing Company is celebrating their 5th birthday, this Friday, and you can too!

After your participate in Black Friday, join them for BEER FRIDAY.

They’ll be celebrating year 5 with the Can Release of Bourbon Barrel Aged Csar RIS, specialty brews on tap, anniversary glassware, and more!

Beer Friday Specials:

$5 growler fills on core styles

$5 anniversary glassware ( day-of-only )

$5 off $10 gift card purchase ( limit 4 )

And press play to hear about what’s been happening at Tin Man, lately…*SPOILER ALERT* They DO still have food!





