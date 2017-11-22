Celebrate the Arts at the Synchronicity Reunion Show

Seen the post for this and wondered what it was?

This is a celebration of the arts, and the artist, musicians, and poets, who have worked to make downtown Evansville a place to connect, while also remembering the Synchronicity art movement that sparked the Haynie’s Corner Arts District.

Live music, cash bar and after party at Bokeh Lounge.

Show starts at 6:00pm central time – 11:00pm central time.

No cover for the party, but if you make a donation, you’ll be entered to win some gorgeous art!





