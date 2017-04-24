Home Indiana Cedar Lake Teen Airlifted After ATV Crash April 24th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana Pinterest

Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating an ATV crash that led to a Cedar Lake teen being airlifted to the hospital over the weekend. The crash happened on Saturday afternoon around 4:00.

Preliminary investigation revealed that a 16-year-old man was driving his ATV after completing maintenance on it when the crash happened.

Officers say the teen told them he hit a jump and landed wrong, causing him to be ejected from the ATV with the ATV rolling on top of him.

The juvenile suffered a lacerated liver and a collapsed lung. Authorities say he is an experienced racer, and was wearing his helmet at the time of the crash.

The teen was taken to St. Anthony’s hospital in Crown Point then later airlifted to Loyola University Hospital in Chicago in serious condition.

Conservation officers say ATV riders should wear the appropriate safety gear while riding an ATV, including a helmet, proper riding boots, and a chest protector among other gear.

Comments

comments