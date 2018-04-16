Home Illinois CDC Issues E Coli Warning For Romaine Lettuce April 16th, 2018 Britney Taylor Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky

A new outbreak of E Coli in Romaine lettuce has sickened at least 35 people across the country. The Center for Disease Control is reporting that E Coli is likely coming from the Yuma, Arizona growing region.

One of the Tri-State’s biggest grocers is taking precautions to keep folks away from the potentially deadly bacteria. On Friday, Schnucks received word one of their suppliers that the Romaine their stores use in its salad bar and some of its deli salads came from that Yuma growing region.

Schnucks pulled those items immediately and notified customers, but that’s not all they’re doing.

“We were not prompted by our suppliers to do that, but we did pull, for instance, our Dole salad kits and some other salad kits with lettuce that came from that area we did that on our own out of an abundance of caution for the safety of our customers.”

The CDC recommends that people throw away old lettuce and make sure the lettuce they buy in the future is not from Yuma Arizona.

Comments

comments