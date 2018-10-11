CDBG Holds Dedication Celebration For 49th Homeowner

A Henderson family has a brand-new home all thanks to a grant from the community. The Henderson Community Development Block helped Paul Chandler and his family rebuild their home that was falling down.

The project totaled nearly $100,000 and Chandler says he is forever grateful.

“It’s a wonderful thing. At least I know that my kids have a place now that they can be safe in. They don’t have to go to bed at night time, wake up being sick all the time because of all the mold,” says Chandler.

The Chandler’s home is the 49th project the CDBG Program has unveiled in Henderson County.

