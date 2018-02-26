CBV Pushes For LST Relocation to Evansville’s Riverfront

We’re learning more about the effort to move LST from Marina Pointe in Evansville to the spot formerly occupied by the Tropicana Casino Riverboat. Representatives from LST team gave a presentation to the Convention and Visitors Bureau.

They’re hoping for a matching grant of $175,000. The project in total is set to cost about $3 million. It would include a new gift shop on the riverfront.

The Board of Directors for the LST say the Tropicana has already put up $1 million. LST officials think the move could double out of town visitors.

John Tallent says, “I think it’s going to make a great addition to the downtown area it’s going to give us higher visibility and higher traffic count on home port visitors.”

The city recommended accepting this grant to the County Council along with grants for Kid’s Kingdom Two and Willard Library.

Comments

comments