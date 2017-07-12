Home Sports CBS Analyst, Former Ole Miss Coach Houston Nutt Sues University for Defamation July 12th, 2017 JoJo Gentry Sports Pinterest

Former Ole Miss football coach and CBS analyst Houston Nutt filed a civil lawsuit against the University of Mississippi Wednesday for breach of contract via defamation of character.

The lawsuit was filed in U.S. District Court in Oxford, Mississippi, which can be read here.

Nutt was the Rebels’ head football coach from 2008 to 2011. According to the lawsuit, Nutt and the University of Mississippi and the University of Mississippi Athletics Foundation agreed to part ways on November 26, 2011. Nutt left the university in “good standing.”

The lawsuit states current Ole Miss head football coach Hugh Freeze and athletic director Ross Bjork created a “false narrative” surrounding the NCAA’s extensive investigation into the football program in January 2016. The suit details “off the record” phone conversations during that month from Freeze and Bjork to media that allegedly influenced reporting on the Notice of Allegations. That resulted in journalists reporting that the violations occurred during Nutt’s tenure.

However, the Notice of Allegations published in May 2016 read differently. Of the 13 alleged violations handed down by the NCAA, nine of them happened during Freeze’s tenure.

Included in Nutt’s and the university’s severance agreement, Ole Miss was unable to comment on Nutt’s tenure at the school that may damage his reputation. Details of Nutt’s obligations to the agreement are not included in the lawsuit.

Also included in the lawsuit, Ole Miss and the university’s athletic foundation made false and defamatory statements surrounding the current NCAA investigation of the school’s football program. 44News reported June 3 that the university plans to deny the majority of the 21 violations brought on by the NCAA, which alleges that Ole Miss distributed athletic gear, cash and lodging to recruits.

Of the 21 violations, four of them Level I, are against former Ole Miss staffer Barney Farrar. 44News reported June 7 that Ole Miss decision makers conspired against Farrar. The football program has forfeited its participation in the post-season this upcoming season.

Freeze is scheduled to speak Thursday for the Southeastern Conference Media Days.

Previous Story: Ole Miss Booster sues two Mississippi State Football players

JoJo Gentry JoJo Gentry is a native of Anderson, Indiana, JoJo says “It’s an honor to do what I love in my home state! Indiana is a great place to live and work, where people are surrounded by Hoosier hospitality and community engagement.” More Posts Follow Me:



Comments

comments