CBD Oil And Compulsory Age Among Discussion With Sen. Jim Tomes

CBD Oil and the Compulsory Age in Indiana are among the discussion topics brought up with Indiana Senator Jim Tomes. Sen. Tomes talks about the controversy surrounding CBD Oil in Indiana.

In the Hoosier state, children are not required to attend school until seven years old, but Sen. Tomes talked about the push for the Compulsory Age changing to five years old.

Tomes also talked about the smoking age being raised to 21 in Indiana and why it has become an issue recently.

This weekend there is an event being held to help reestablish the understanding of the Bill of Rights.

The 15th annual Bill of Rights Day Celebration is at the Central Library on December 16th from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

This event is free and open to the public.

