CBD Oil Business Faces Backlash

Wall’s Organics is a holistic health store in Evansville facing a backlash from people who think they are selling marijuana, but it hemp which is legal in all 50 States.

Sergeant Jason Cullum of the Evansville Police Department says EPD doesn’t anticipate any problems in the future from hemp being legalized.

“Hemp has been used in a lot of products over the years, there are no chemicals in it that cause people to alter their behavior, there’s no THC in hemp itself so that fact that CBD oils are legal, we don’t anticipate it creating any problems for us,” says Sgt. Cullum.

Wall’s Organics opened a month ago. The owners say they opened their store to improve the community’s health.

“One main thing was my mom, she had fibromyalgia, which the CBD’s have taken away,” says Wall’s Organics owner, Matthew Wall.

The owner says in the short time they’ve been open, they’ve seen several testimonials, but also encountered backlash even though hemp is legal.

“When I’ve tried to do some advertising on the radio, they won’t let me play an ad. I also have run into some problems getting my sign done because it has a hemp leaf,” says Wall.

Officials say they anticipate this business to create problems in the future. Although Wall’s Organics does have CBD flowers, you can smoke, and they resemble marijuana.

“If they have a product that is similar in appearance to marijuana, that’s something we would have to deal with while we are dealing with the individual. Just telling us that ‘oh this is just got CBD in it, there’s no THC, it’s not marijuana.’ That’s something that we’re going to have to look into,” says Sgt. Jason Cullum.

