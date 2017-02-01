Caze Elementary Approved For Transformation Zone

An Evansville school struggling with its academic performance will get help from a district-led plan. Wednesday morning the State Board of Education approves Caze Elementary School for the creation of a Transformation Zone. The State Board of Education approved the plan after the school received seven consecutive “F” performance ratings. The Transformation Zone Plan was first adopted in 2012. The plan ensures continuity for the school and community as officials look for way to improved struggling schools.

Since the program’s inception, Evansville-Vanderburgh School Corporation’s total number of schools that receive an “F” rating has been cut down from 20 schools in 2012 to 10 in 2016.

