Cave-In-Rock Ferry To Resume Full Service on October 1st September 28th, 2018 Blaine Fentress Kentucky

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has announced a new funding agreement between Kentucky, Illinois and the Ohio River Authority (ORA) to resume the Cave-In-Rock Ferry to a 16-hour operating schedule.

The new schedule will begin on October 1st for the ferry that connects Marion, Kentucky to Cave-In-Rock, Illinois. The hours for the ferry will run from 6AM to 10PM, seven days a week.

The funding agreement of $2.15 million dollars increases funding for the ferry service until June 30, 2020. The money will cover expenses year-round, as well as improvement costs that for the three vessels. The U.S. Coast Guard requires the vessels to upgrade the safety standards.

Since July 1st, the ferry has operated on a 12-hour schedule, with threats of funding concerns to halt operations. In order to keep the service going, KYTC and Illinois Department of Transportation entered into a three-month temporary agreement while looking for more funding to increase the service back to full strength.

“Getting the Cave-In-Rock Ferry back to its previous service levels is more than just a convenience for commuters, it’s important for the economy on both sides of the river,” said Illinois Transportation Secretary Randy Blankenhorn. “With everyone recognizing the importance of the ferry to the region, arriving at a solution to keep it operating quickly became a priority. We are proud of the teamwork to keep this valued service up and running.”

“This collaborative effort between the states and the Crittenden Fiscal Court fully restores a vital transportation link to travelers in the area and follows through on our commitment to present a solution basked on funding assessments,” said KYTC Secretary Greg Thomas.

