The Cave-in-Rock Ferry will reopen Tuesday after being closed due to flooding. Officials say the ferry will resume its normal schedule starting at 6 a.m.

It connects Kentucky 91 with Illinois Route 1 across the Ohio River between Crittenden County and Hardin County. It carries an average of 500 vehicles across the river every day.

Flood waters covered Kentucky 91 on April 5th forcing the ferry to close.

