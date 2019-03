The Cave-In-Rock Ferry is scheduled to re-open tomorrow.

Service will resume at 6 A.M.

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Officials say floodwaters are expected to drop enough overnight to allow the Ferry to re-open on the regular operating schedule.

K-y-t-c will have crew members on at the landing before daylight Sunday to clear any remaining mud, drift, or other debris from the driving surface.

The Ferry normally operates from 6 AM to 9 PM seven days a week.

