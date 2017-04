The Cave-In-Rock Ferry closed Wednesday around 5:30 p.m. due to high winds in the area.

Winds at the crossing ran about 20 miles per hour with gusts up to 40 mph.

The ferry route is between Crittenden County, Kentucky and Hardin County, Illinois, and the operating hours are usually from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet will give notice when winds drop low enough for the ferry to resume its normal service.

