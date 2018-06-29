Home Illinois Cave-In-Rock Ferry to Operate on Reduced Hours Starting July 1 June 29th, 2018 Amanda Decker Illinois, Kentucky

In an effort to save money, the Cave-In-Rock Ferry will begin operating on a new schedule Sunday, July 1.

The ferry connects Kentucky 91 in Crittenden County, Kentucky to Illionis Route One in Hardin County, Illinois.

In early June, officials said they may have to shut the ferry down July 1, 2018, because of funding troubles. Officials say the ferry needs about a million dollars to bring it up to code and to add a new crew member, as required by the Federal Government.

After that announcement, Kentucky and Illinois transportation agencies announced they would help fund the ferry through September 30, 2018.

The new schedule will also help cut down on expenses, without disrupting summer travel.

The ferry will continue to operate seven days a week with service beginning at 6:00 a.m. CT from the Illinois shore with the final departure from the Illinois landing at 5:40 p.m.. The last run from the Kentucky Landing will be at 5:50 p.m. CT.

