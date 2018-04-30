Cause Of Overnight Fire Under Investigation In Henderson

The cause of an overnight fire is under investigation in Henderson. The fire department was called to the 1200 block of Shelby Street around 10:40 last night.

Firefighters say the fire was confined to an attached garage and a wall between the garage and the house. The home did sustain minimal water and smoke damage, but there were no injuries reported in the fire.

It took crews just over two hours to put out the fire.

We will update information as it becomes available.

