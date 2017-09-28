Home Indiana Evansville Cause Of Hercules House Explosion Will Remain Unknown September 28th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

The Evansville Fire Department says it is “unable to make a determination” into what caused a house to explode earlier this year. On June 27th a home in the 1700 block of Hercules Avenue exploded. Two people, Sharon Mand and Kathleen Woolems, were killed in the blast.

Tara McKnight and a six-year-old boy were taken to Indianapolis for burn treatments.

Michael Kneer was taken to the University of Louisville for treatment.

Now the EFD says it cannot pin down an exact cause to the explosion, and are closing the case.

