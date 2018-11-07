Cause of Death Revealed in Evansville Homicide

An autopsy has been completed on 21-year-old Amon Johnson who’s body was found on the east side of the city on November 6th.

Officials have determined that Johnson died from multiple gunshot wounds.

Police say they responded to a report of a person laying on the ground in an alley behind 631 East Missouri Street just before 7:00AM. Once officers arrived they saw the man, later identified as Johnson, was deceased.

EPD is currently investigating the incident.

