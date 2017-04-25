Home Indiana Evansville Cause of Death Released for Woman Found Near Alcoa Soccer Field April 25th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana, Newburgh Pinterest

The Warrick County coroner has determined the cause of death for a young woman, found Monday morning, as a single gunshot wound to the head.

The body of 20-year-old Halee Rathgeber was discovered near the Alcoa soccer fields in Newburgh. Her death is being investigated as a homicide.

The coroner says there were no other significant physical injuries. It has not been determined if the shooting took place at the soccer complex, but the coroner says Rathgeber did die at that location.

The Warrick County Sheriff’s Office and Indiana State Police are continuing the investigation into her death.

Comments

comments