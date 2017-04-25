44News | Evansville, IN

Cause of Death Released for Woman Found Near Alcoa Soccer Field

Cause of Death Released for Woman Found Near Alcoa Soccer Field

April 25th, 2017 Evansville, Indiana, Newburgh

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The Warrick County coroner has determined the cause of death for a young woman, found Monday morning, as a single gunshot wound to the head.

The body of 20-year-old Halee Rathgeber was discovered near the Alcoa soccer fields in Newburgh. Her death is being investigated as a homicide.

The coroner says there were no other significant physical injuries. It has not been determined if the shooting took place at the soccer complex, but the coroner says Rathgeber did die at that location.

The Warrick County Sheriff’s Office and Indiana State Police are continuing the investigation into her death.

Britney Taylor

Web Producer

More Posts - Website

Follow Me:
TwitterFacebook

Comments

comments

Related Posts

© 2015-2017 Bayou City Broadcasting Evansville, Inc. All rights reserved.