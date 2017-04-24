Home Indiana Cause of Death Released for Former Child Star April 24th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana Pinterest

Authorities have released the likely cause of death for a former child star. The Harrison County, Indiana Coroner says Erin Moran, who played Joanie Cunningham on Happy Days, died of cancer. The coroner says Moran likely died of complications from Stage 4 cancer.

Police say they found Moran unresponsive on Saturday after receiving a 911 call.

While the 56-year-old struggled with drug and alcohol addiction in the past, the coroner says no drugs were found at the residence.

Standard toxicology tests were performed, and these results are pending.

