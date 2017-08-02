Home Indiana Evansville Cause Of Death Released For Evansville Woman Found In Vehicle August 2nd, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana Pinterest

The Vanderburgh County Coroner says a woman found dead inside a vehicle Tuesday night died from a single gunshot wound to the head. 33-year-old Amber Herron’s death is now being ruled a homicide. Authorities arrested her husband, 37-year-old Charles Herron in connection to her death.

Police are still investigating how Amber Herron ended up dead in a car outside her home. A neighbor called 911 around 10 Tuesday night, after shocking news from Amber’s husband, Charles.

Sgt. Cullum said, “It was one of the neighbors that actually spoke with the suspect. During the conversation, the suspect made a comment that he thought he had just killed his wife is how he described her.”

Investigators say they found Amber’s body inside a white PT Cruiser parked in the driveway upon arrival. After obtaining a warrant, the SWAT team tried to get ahold of Charles for around three hours.

“They actually attempted to make contact. Gas was deployed into the house, and the male resident that was in the house surrendered without incident,” Cullum said.

Police arrested Charles on a murder charge after surrendering peacefully then he was taken to Vanderburgh County Jail.

Investigators say, the 911 call was initially entered as an assault in progress, which led them to their current conclusions.

“I believe it’s going to be a husband and wife, and that it was some type of domestic dispute that escalated and unfortunately ended with fatality,” said Cullum.

But officers say they are still trying to figure out what led to the apparent dispute, and how Amber’s ended up in the car outside.

Evansville Police are still investigating what led to Amber’s death.

