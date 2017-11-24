Cause Of Death Released In Evansville Homicide

The cause of death is released for the man found dead at a home on Read Street in Evansville. The Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office says 27-year-old Byron Lee Edwards, Jr. died from multiple sharp force trauma.

This incident is being investigated as a homicide.

Authorities responded to the 200 block of Read Street on November 22nd around 7:30 p.m.

Police say a relative of Edwards stopped by the home after not hearing from him for about 36 hours.

When the relative arrived at the home they saw blood on the windows and bed sheets and called police.

Evansville Police are still investigating this homicide.

We will update information as it becomes available.

Comments

comments