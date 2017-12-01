Home Indiana Evansville Cause Of Death Released For Children Who Died In Deadly Crash December 1st, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

The Vanderburgh County Coroner has released the cause of death for two children who died in a deadly crash. Steve Lockyear says two-year-old Princess and seven-month-old Prince Carter both died from multiple blunt force trauma. Both deaths are being ruled a homicide.

Police say a high speed chase on Evansville’s south side caused the collision, killing the two young children.

Authorities say Fredrick McFarland was driving a vehicle with a fake license plate when they tried to pull him over, but he took off. The pursuit started on Evans and Bayard Park before coming to a deadly end at Linwood Avenue and Monroe Avenue.

The family of the two children killed in the crash are devastated.

McFarland will be facing felony fleeing charges and could face other charges.

Police are still trying to identify McFarland’s passenger.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Arrangements for the children are pending at Osborne Funeral Home in Evansville.

