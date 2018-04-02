Home Indiana Caught On Camera: Wadesville Couple Holds Thieves At Gunpoint Until Police Arrive April 2nd, 2018 Amanda Porter Indiana

The Posey County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate an attempted robbery in Wadesville last Friday.

Naelen and Josh Lefler say the robbery played out like a scene from a movie with the victims turning the tables on the would be thieves.

The couple had to step up their security after someone tried to rob them before they even moved in.

“Two weeks after we bought the property,” says Naelen, “Somebody came in and busted down the door with a sledge hammer, and stole all of the tools.”

They took several careful steps to beef up security.

“Lights… Yeah, we have flood lights everywhere, dust to dawn, security cameras… and that just goes to show, I mean you can do all that and criminals still don’t care.”

Around four in the morning of March 30th, Naelen woke to a car door slamming, and her dog barking.

Her husband went to check out the noise.

“I shortly find out we are getting robbed, so I know he is outside unarmed so you know my heart just sank,” says Naelen. “I don’t know whats going on out there. Immediately I grab the gun.”

The Posey County Sheriff’s Office says some criminals look for opportunities in rural areas because people live so far apart.

“This situation was that,” says Posey County Chief Deputy Tom Latham, “And in most circumstances, opportunist will take advantage of that opportunity.”

The Leflers security cameras caught it all.

“When they are able to drive past these rural areas then they simply get out to check the vehicles,” says Latham, “many people in rural areas don’t lock their vehicles or maybe don’t lock their homes.”

Even in rural areas like Posey county, the sheriff’s office still recommends taking simple precautions such as locking your car door.

18 year-old Austin Frymire and a juvenile were arrested and taken to the Posey county jail .

Police say crimes of opportunities could be on the rise as people get desperate for drug money.

“Then he said he was there looking for money to buy weed with,” says Naelen.

Frymire was in the Posey County jail on charges of theft, breaking into a car and operating while intoxicated.

He has since bonded out, and will be back in court May 15th.

The juvenile was released to their parents.

The Posey County Sheriff’s Office says to think outside of the box when it comes to protecting your life.



