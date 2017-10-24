44News | Evansville, IN

Caucus Scheduled For District 63 House Seat in Dubois Co.

October 24th, 2017 Indiana

A Caucus to choose a new state representative in District 63 is set for next week.

According to our media partner the Washington Times Herald, the Caucus will be held at 6 p.m. next Monday, October 30th at Jasper City Hall.

The vote is to choose a replacement for State Representative Mike Braun who announced his resignation effective November 1st.

He’s launching a campaign for US Senate. Whoever wins Monday’s Caucus will fill the rest of Braun’s term.

