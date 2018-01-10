Home Indiana Cattle Rounded Up after Semi Truck Flips in Warrick County January 10th, 2018 John Werne Indiana

Dozens of cattle are being rounded up after a semi truck flipped in Warrick County. It happened along I-64 near the Spencer County Line around 2:30 a.m.

Dispatchers say the driver flipped into the median. The trailer truck was full, carrying 80 cattle.

One cow died in the accident and three others had to be put down due to their condition after the crash.

The driver was not hurt in the accident.

There’s no word on what caused the truck to flip.

We have a crew at the scene and will update information as it becomes available.

