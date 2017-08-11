Cattle Compete in Indiana State Fair

For most people a fair means animals and the Indiana State Fair is no exception. That’s why young people from around the state are heading to Indianapolis to show off everything from sheep to dogs to llamas.

As 44News explains those competitors include many 4-h’ers from southwestern Indiana. There are two major ingredients 4-h’ers need to show cattle at the state fair: a cow and patience.

Brock Carter is a 4-h’er from Gibson County and has been for 10 years. He, his family, and several friends made the trip to Indianapolis to compete against other livestock operators. He says leading a 700 pound bovine around a ring isn’t as easy as it looks.

Several competitors hope to turn their experience at the state fair into a career, and at least one says the project certainly showed him how to balance a check book.

