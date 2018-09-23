44News | Evansville, IN

Catholic’s Vonn Williams Commits to Louisville Football

Catholic’s Vonn Williams Commits to Louisville Football

September 23rd, 2018 44Blitz, Owensboro, Sports

Facebook Twitter

Owensboro Catholic football head coach Jason Morris confirmed to 44Sports Sunday that running back Vonn Williams has verbally committed to the University of Louisville.

Williams is midway through his senior season with the Aces and recently rushed for 239 yards in the team’s 33-30 win over Apollo in week five.

Morris said the paperwork is still in the process of becoming official, but Williams’ plan is to play for the Cardinals.

Owensboro Catholic returns home to Steele Stadium Friday for a matchup with McLean County at 7:00 p.m.

Nick Ruffolo

Sports Anchor/Reporter for 44News.

More Posts - Website

Follow Me:
TwitterFacebook

Comments

comments

Related Posts

© 2015-2018 Bayou City Broadcasting Evansville, Inc. All rights reserved.