Catholic’s Vonn Williams Commits to Louisville Football

Owensboro Catholic football head coach Jason Morris confirmed to 44Sports Sunday that running back Vonn Williams has verbally committed to the University of Louisville.

Williams is midway through his senior season with the Aces and recently rushed for 239 yards in the team’s 33-30 win over Apollo in week five.

Morris said the paperwork is still in the process of becoming official, but Williams’ plan is to play for the Cardinals.

Owensboro Catholic returns home to Steele Stadium Friday for a matchup with McLean County at 7:00 p.m.

