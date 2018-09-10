Catholic Teacher Accused of Voyeurism Pleads Guilty

A former Holy Rosary Catholic School teacher has plead guilty after being accused of video recording students while they were using the bathroom.

Ryan Belmonte entered a plea of guilty to two counts of voyeurism and four counts of child exploitation in Vanderburgh Circuit Court.

Evansville police arrested 26-year-old Ryan Belmonte in December of 2016 for allegedly placing his cell phone in a tissue box to record a student going to the bathroom.

Officers say Belmonte was tutoring the student when the student went to the bathroom and discovered a tissue box with a hole in it. Detectives say the boy stopped the video recording then told his parents about the incident. Authorities says the child’s parents reported the incident to the school and law enforcement.

Investigators say Belmonte told them he recorded the student because he believe the student was using the bathroom to get out of tutoring and playing games on his phone. Police say Belmonte admitted that he has secretly been recording students and adults using the bathroom in the teacher’s lounge since the beginning of the 2016 school year.

Belmonte is scheduled to be sentenced on October 19 at 10:00AM.

