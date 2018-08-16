Home Indiana Catholic Leaders Address Pennsylvania Sexual Abuse Report August 16th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Indiana

The Vatican is breaking its silence about a recent report that hundreds of priests in Pennsylvania abused thousands of children. In the official statement, the Vatican says it feels “shame and sorrow for the victims”.

Tuesday, a grand jury released a report claiming more than 1,100 children had been abused by more than 300 priests. The reports also said church officials in six of Pennsylvania’s eight dioceses.

Two years ago, the Pennsylvania attorney general launched an investigation into the alleged abuse. The grand jury interviewed hundreds of witnesses which led to the almost 900-page report that was released Tuesday.

In all but two of the cases, the statute of limitations has run out.

Thursday, Bishop William F. Medley released a statement addressing the most recent sexual abuse allegations surrounding the Catholic church.

Below is an excerpt of Bishop Medley’s statement:

“I find myself addressing again the embarrassing and shameful reality that the sin of sexual abuse is still being discovered among bishops and priests. It has been sixteen years since the Catholic Church of the United States publicly acknowledged that far too many priests for far too long had acted as sexual predators and harmed young people. In 2002 the bishops of the United States adopted The Charter for the Protection of Children and Young People in the wake of revelations that hundreds of priests across the country had preyed upon thousands of children and youth. The pledge of the Catholic Church at that time was ‘promise to protect, pledge to heal.’ This pledge came about primarily because of the incredible faith and courage of those who had been victims of abuse by priests. Painful as these revelations have been, the victims’ courage called the Church to contrition and healing. These encounters have not always been the Church’s finest moments. Ongoing revelations from the State of Pennsylvania and the reported immoral behavior of an American cardinal underscore that the work is not complete.

To protect the vulnerable, the Catholic Church set in place safe environment guidelines that sought to make any Catholic church, school or institution the safest place imaginable for young people.

The Diocese of Owensboro stands ready to offer assistance to victims to find healing and peace, no matter how long ago that abuse may have taken place. I invite all people to join me in prayer for anyone wounded and hurting. In our faith, we do believe that Jesus Christ is a healer and looks kindly on those who have been harmed.”

Click here to read his full statement.

Click here to read the full sexual abuse report.

