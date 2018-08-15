Home Indiana Evansville Catholic Diocese of Evansville Responds to Accusations in Pennsylvania August 15th, 2018 Mitch Angle Evansville, Indiana

The Catholic Diocese of Evansville issued a statement in regards to a recent report accusing Roman Catholic priests sexually abusing children.

A Grand Jury report accused hundreds priests of sexually abusing more than 1,000 children in Pennsylvania over seven decades.

Prosecutors say that this number isn’t counting victims who never came forward. Grand Jurors examined six of the state’s eight Diocese, and identified 301 priests as predators.

The statement issued by the Diocese of Evansville says in part, “We will continue to do everything possible to protect our young people and ensure that everyone involved in Church ministry across the diocese understands that no abusive act of any kind will be tolerated.”

Due to the statute of limitations, all but two of the accusations in Pennsylvania are too old to be prosecuted.

The full statement issued by The Catholic Diocese of Evansville can be seen here: Diocese of Evansville Statement.

