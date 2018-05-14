Catchable Catfish Added To Indiana Lakes

Fisherman across Indiana can take advantage of newly stocked catfish at city parks throughout Indiana the week of May 14.

The DNR Division of Fish & Wildlife will be stocking 2,000 catchable-size channel catfish in its Go FishIN in the city urban fishing lakes that week.

Lake Locations/Stocking Number

Garvin Park Lake, Evansville, 200.

Diamond Valley Park Pond, Evansville, 225.

Dobbs Park Pond, Terre Haute, 200.

Krannert Park Lake, Indianapolis, 225.

Washington Township Park, Pond 2, Avon, 100.

Riverside Park Pond, Indianapolis, 200.

Meadowlark Pond, Carmel, 100.

Munger Park Pond, Lafayette, 150.

Robinson Lake, Hobart, 300.

Lakeside Park, Fort Wayne, 300.

Lake locations and other program information is at wildlife.IN.gov/7508.htm.

