Home Kentucky Catch a Glimpse of Uranus as it Will be Visible From Earth October 19th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Kentucky

It’s a chance for star gazers to see something special Thursday night. With clear skies, the planet Uranus will be visible or least it may be.

Thursday night, Earth will pass between Uranus and the sun giving us a chance to see the eighth planet.

Here in the Tri-State you’ll be able to view it in the eastern sky from about 9 p.m. central time into the early morning hours.

It’ll reach its highest point in the sky just after midnight.

However, experts say even with the odds in our favor, it’ll still be hard to actually catch a glimpse of Uranus.

“People wanting to see the planet Uranus are going to need a great star chart and need a lot of luck because it’s a tiny, faint object the constellation Pieces, which is up in the south right after sunset all over the Tri-State. It’s a very small object, and it’s not going to be the brightest star in the sky,” says Director of Science Experiences Mitch Luman.

If you can’t catch Uranus, the Orionid meteor shower will be visible over the next couple of days after midnight.



Comments

comments