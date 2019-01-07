Catch the Dinos Before They Go “Extinct”!

If you haven’t been to CMoE to see the dinos…they’re about to go extinct…again.

It’s not the start of another Ice Age…

You’ll want to get to CMoE before the dinos disappear.





They’re available to view through January 12th.

CMoE’s hours are: Tuesday through Thursday: 9 a.m. To 4 p.m.

Friday to Saturday: 9 a.m. To 5 p.m.

Sunday: noon to 5 p.m.

Send me your Dino Selfies and…

Happy dinosaur hunting!

Like what I do? See more on Evansville’s YouTube Channel, The Best Day Ever Evansville Channel.

And find that epic city calendar at The Best Day Ever Evansville.

Comments

comments