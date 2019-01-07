44News | Evansville, IN

Catch the Dinos Before They Go “Extinct”!

Catch the Dinos Before They Go “Extinct”!

January 7th, 2019 44News This Morning, Entertainment

Facebook Twitter

If you haven’t been to CMoE to see the dinos…they’re about to go extinct…again.

It’s not the start of another Ice Age…

You’ll want to get to CMoE before the dinos disappear.


They’re available to view through January 12th.

CMoE’s hours are: Tuesday through Thursday: 9 a.m. To 4 p.m.

Friday to Saturday: 9 a.m. To 5 p.m.

Sunday: noon to 5 p.m.

Send me your Dino Selfies and…

Happy dinosaur hunting!

Like what I do? See more on Evansville’s YouTube Channel, The Best Day Ever Evansville Channel.

And find that epic city calendar at The Best Day Ever Evansville.

Comments

comments

Related Posts

© 2015-2019 Bayou City Broadcasting Evansville, Inc. All rights reserved.