Cat and Coffee Lovers Unite as the River Kitty Cat Cafe Opens

Cat and coffee lovers unite. After months of work, the River Kitty Cat Cafe is officially open. Area leaders and those behind the cat cafe gathered for a ribbon cutting ceremony Friday morning.

The cat cafe has 10 cats at the location on Main Street in Evansville.

The good news is the furry friends are already being adopted, and when cats are adopted out, the Vanderburgh Humane Society brings in another cat to the cafe.

The River Kitty Cat Cafe will be open from Wednesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information, visit River Kitty Cat Cafe.

