Cat Café Meets Kickstarter Goal

Evansville is a little closer to being home to the tri-states one and only Cat Café.

Today was the last day to donate to the River Kitty Cat Café kickstarter project and the public came through.

The goal was to raise $25,000 but that goal was surpassed by a few hundred dollars at last check.

The café will have about 15 adoptable cats from VHS in the enclosed kitty area. There will also be a separate section away from the cats in their café.

The co-owners invested 40% into the project but need the energy from the community to keep it going.

