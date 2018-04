Home Sports Castle Castle’s Lis Finds More Success for the Family Name April 15th, 2018 Nick Ruffolo Castle

The Castle softball team is off to a hot start in 2018 and the Knights’ starting catcher, Jenna Lis, has a lot to do with it.

Those in Newburgh are familiar with the Lis family name, but success is not found in just genetics.

Lis has grown through hard work and determination since her freshman season and as she plays her junior campaign, there are no signs of the momentum stopping.

