Castle’s Jack Nunge Reflects on Return to Indiana

Former Castle Basketball standout and Iowa freshman Jack Nunge returned to his home state of Indiana to face the Hoosiers Monday night at Assembly Hall.

The Hawkeyes fell 77-64. Nunge finished with 12 points, 6 rebounds, and 1 assist in Iowa’s third straight loss. The victory for IU marks head coach Archie Miller’s first Big Ten win of the season.

Nunge, an Indiana All Star, reflects with Sports Director JoJo Gentry on hometown support, college life, and personal growth off the floor.



