Castle's Jack Nunge to RedShirt at Iowa This Season
November 8th, 2018

Castle High School alum and University of Iowa sophomore Jack Nunge will redshirt the 2018-19 season. The school announced his decision Thursday.

Nunge played in all 33 games a year ago, ranking second on the team in blocked shots (25), fourth in steals (21), and fifth in scoring (5.7). He’s one of seven forwards on the team this year.

“After discussing with my family and coaching staff I have decided to redshirt this season,” Nunge stated. “This decision is not related to an injury, but rather I would like to take the opportunity to use this year to grow my skill set and get stronger. We have an incredibly deep team and I look forward to helping make my teammates and myself better in practice this season.”

Nunge, who will have three years of eligibility remaining after this season, joins freshman CJ Fredrick as Iowa’s two redshirts in 2018-19.

